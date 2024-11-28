Telugu OTT releases this week: Movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Lucky Baskhar, KA, Naradan, more

Telugu OTT releases this week: A host of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Lucky Baskhar:

Plot: Set in the 1980s and revolves around the story of a banker's mysterious riches, Lucky Baskhar is the story of the protagonist who hails from the lower middle class and struggles to support his family, battling debt and humiliation.

He desperately tries to find a shortcut to earning big money to fix his family's financial problems. To escape the daily humiliation of lenders, Baskhar ventures into the world of financial scams, only to meet an inevitable end.

Stars: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, Sachin Khedekar, Ramki, Surya Srinivas

Genre: Period Crime Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 28

Thappinchuku Thiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi:

Plot: The movie explores the interconnectedness of four characters who compete for the stolen money. It appears like a cat-and-mouse chase as the characters' lives get involved in the chase.

Characters like a taxi driver whose daughter is battling cancer, a young woman who is heartbroken after being abandoned by her boyfriend, a bank robber and another man who wishes to sacrifice his family's wealth to clear his lovers' family debts.

Stars: Priyadarshi, Niranjana Anoop, Srinda Ashab, Gopal Shyam, Manikandan

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Platform: Aha

Release Date: November 28

Naradan:

Plot: The movie revolves around a well-known TV news anchor Chandraprakash who comes under undue pressure from his higher-ups to bring competitive exclusives. This urges him to leave the job.

But when a rival media group offers him a new job, he then rebrands himself into a loud, tyrannical journalist who caters to those looking for news theatrics.

Stars: Tovino Thomas, Sharaf U Dheen, Anna Ben

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: Aha

Release Date: November 29

KA:

Plot: Abhinaya Vasudev, who has a habit of reading others’ letters, finds himself with no memory and in a highly confidential interrogation cell. When a mysterious interrogator digs down into his life with the help of a hypnotising gadget, he reveals all his roguish doings.

Stars: Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Ajay, Annapurnamma, Kota Jayram and Sharanya Pradeep

Genre: Suspense thriller

Platform: ETV Win

Release Date: November 28

Vikkatakavi:

Plot: The Telegu movie is set in 1970s Telangana and follows the journey of Ramakrishna, a young detective. It centres on a small village where residents mysteriously begin losing their memories. Ramakrishna, also known as Vikkatakavi, steps in to uncover the mystery.

Stars: Naresh Agastya, Megha Akash

Genre: Suspense thriller

Platform: Zee5