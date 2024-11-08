Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Devara, Janaka Aithe Ganaka, and more

A number of new Telugu movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Nov 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Devara, Janaka Aithe Ganaka, and more
Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Devara, Janaka Aithe Ganaka, and more(Screengrab from YouTube/NTR Arts)

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Plot: The movie follows Ajayan, a young man burdened by his grandfather Maniyan’s reputation as a thief who once stole the sacred Chyothivilakku lamp. Ajayan, dealing with village hostility and secretly in love with Lakshmi, faces betrayal from Sudev, a stranger seeking the real Chyothivilakku.

Also Read | Devara: Chuttamalle song full video goes viral ahead of OTT release

Inspired by Lakshmi, Ajayan ultimately discovers the real lamp after a dangerous journey, proving his family’s honour. He finally reclaims the lamp for the village and, in a final act of courage, reunites with Lakshmi, marking his “second theft” as one of true love.

Stars: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 8

Devara Part 1

Plot: In 1996, officers investigate threats to the Cricket World Cup linked to smugglers Daya and Yethi. Their search leads them to a coastal village once ruled by Devara, a chieftain who fought smuggling before mysteriously disappearing.

Also Read | Telugu OTT releases: Movies, web-series to watch this week

Devara had written a warning on a rock, vowing to kill any villager who resumed smuggling. Unknown to the villagers, it’s actually Devara’s son, Vara, who, while pretending to be weak and timid, has been eliminating smugglers to maintain the myth of his father’s presence.

As police learn the truth, they realise Vara is upholding his father’s legacy by secretly protecting the village.

Stars: N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 8

Janaka Aithe Ganaka

Plot: Prasad, a middle-class worker burdened by financial struggles, is shocked when his wife unexpectedly becomes pregnant.

Also Read | Tamil OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

To cope with the added responsibility, he files a lawsuit against a condom company, demanding 1 crore in compensation for the unplanned pregnancy.

Stars: Suhas, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Platform: Aha Gold

Release Date: November 8

Vettaiyan

Plot: Athiyan, a skilled police officer known for encounters, tackles a drug abuse case linked to school children and kills suspect Kumaresan. After teacher Saranya’s brutal murder, he mistakenly kills an innocent suspect,

Guna. Investigating further, Athiyan uncovers Nat Academy’s education scam led by Chairman Natraj, who orchestrated Saranya’s murder to hide his fraud. Despite challenges, Athiyan exposes the scam and Harish’s corruption, clearing Guna’s name.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Natraj is eventually arrested. After six months, he receives a life sentence. Athiyan then decides to abandon violent methods, focusing instead on lawful justice.

Stars: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Genre: Adventure

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 8

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 03:09 PM IST
