Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Plot: The movie follows Ajayan, a young man burdened by his grandfather Maniyan's reputation as a thief who once stole the sacred Chyothivilakku lamp. Ajayan, dealing with village hostility and secretly in love with Lakshmi, faces betrayal from Sudev, a stranger seeking the real Chyothivilakku.

Inspired by Lakshmi, Ajayan ultimately discovers the real lamp after a dangerous journey, proving his family’s honour. He finally reclaims the lamp for the village and, in a final act of courage, reunites with Lakshmi, marking his “second theft" as one of true love.

Stars: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 8

Devara Part 1

Plot: In 1996, officers investigate threats to the Cricket World Cup linked to smugglers Daya and Yethi. Their search leads them to a coastal village once ruled by Devara, a chieftain who fought smuggling before mysteriously disappearing.

Devara had written a warning on a rock, vowing to kill any villager who resumed smuggling. Unknown to the villagers, it’s actually Devara’s son, Vara, who, while pretending to be weak and timid, has been eliminating smugglers to maintain the myth of his father’s presence.

As police learn the truth, they realise Vara is upholding his father's legacy by secretly protecting the village.

Stars: N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 8

Janaka Aithe Ganaka

Plot: Prasad, a middle-class worker burdened by financial struggles, is shocked when his wife unexpectedly becomes pregnant.

To cope with the added responsibility, he files a lawsuit against a condom company, demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for the unplanned pregnancy.

Stars: Suhas, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Platform: Aha Gold

Release Date: November 8

Vettaiyan

Plot: Athiyan, a skilled police officer known for encounters, tackles a drug abuse case linked to school children and kills suspect Kumaresan. After teacher Saranya’s brutal murder, he mistakenly kills an innocent suspect,

Guna. Investigating further, Athiyan uncovers Nat Academy’s education scam led by Chairman Natraj, who orchestrated Saranya’s murder to hide his fraud. Despite challenges, Athiyan exposes the scam and Harish’s corruption, clearing Guna’s name.

Natraj is eventually arrested. After six months, he receives a life sentence. Athiyan then decides to abandon violent methods, focusing instead on lawful justice.

Stars: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Genre: Adventure

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 8