Telugu superstar Nagarjuna apologises as video of bodyguard pushing away his fan goes viral: ‘Shouldn’t have happened’

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni recently took to social media to appologise after a video showing his bodyguard pushing a fan at the airport went viral. The Telugu superstar received backlash over the video.

Now, taking to X, the actor shared the video of the incident and said, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!”

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Netizens commented on his post with some appreciating the actor to address the issue while some doubted that fact that he did not know what happened that time.

One user wrote, “The people around you need to apologise sir, its not even your mistake !!”

Also Read | Fugitive Vijay Mallya seen at son Sidhartha’s luxury wedding in UK

“Thank you for addressing this matter promptly sir. I appreciate your commitment to ensuring respect and professionalism. This problem is the bouncer why you sir”

“That was really inhumane behavior from that bodyguard or whatever he is..”

“Respect for you sir, for taking responsibility and accountability for the incident,” one user commented.

Some other added, “You saw that happening, still ignored it. Not good gesture”

“I really doubt you didn't notice when it happened. Now apologising for this thing it really doesn't matter. Always be humble and respectful for the common people who supported you in your successful journey. It's my personal opinion,” one user added.

“You were literally there! That poor chap was a handicap. Had you felt sorry, you would have stopped right then and there and apologised. This is so bad,” a user added.

"You are lying. You saw what happened," some other added.

“Please tell your security guards to be little more compassionate to your fans going forward”