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Tencent fires WeChat project manager for leaking ₹45 lakh bonus package online

The WeChat project manager has not only been fired, but also permanently blacklisted from future employment at Tencent

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Jul 2026, 04:17 PM IST
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FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent (REUTERS)
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Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings terminated a project manager at its WeChat division after his multimillion-yuan compensation package leaked online, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report. The termination has reportedly triggered an intense debate across social media platforms.

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What happened?

The SCMP reported that the employee, surnamed Ye, was dismissed for sharing confidential corporate data with external parties. According to an internal bulletin viewed by Tencent staff, the leak resulted in a “severe negative impact both inside and outside the company.”

Ye served as a project manager at Weixin Group, the core unit that manages WeChat, China's ubiquitous super-app boasting 1.3 billion users.

Following the breach, the firm’s Anti-Corruption Investigation Department reportedly confirmed that Ye has not only been fired, but also permanently blacklisted from future employment at the firm, according to a notice.

A formal circular detailing further disciplinary measures regarding his breach of executive conduct is expected to follow, SCMP said.

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Viral Pay Slip Controversy

The controversy erupted when a screenshot detailing Ye’s staggering annual pay surfaced and spread rapidly on Chinese social media. The image, which appeared to be captured from an internal company portal, exposed a total compensation package valued at approximately 3.17 million yuan ( 45.38 lakh).

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According to the leaked document, the package included a cash bonus exceeding 820,000 yuan, alongside stock incentives worth more than 2.35 million yuan.

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Corporate Crackdown

This high-profile dismissal brought to focus Tencent's intensifying zero-tolerance approach to internal indiscipline and data leaks.

The company's compliance rules strictly forbid staff from disclosing sensitive corporate information, including employee records, trade secrets, unreleased source code, and internal communications.

In its annual corporate report released in January, the Shenzhen-based firm revealed the aggressive scope of its recent internal audits. Throughout 2025, Tencent’s anti-corruption unit uncovered more than 70 compliance violations.

These investigations led to the termination of over 90 employees, with more than 20 cases escalated to law enforcement for criminal prosecution.

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