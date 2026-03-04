Tendulkar family stuns in regal ethnic ensembles at Arjun–Saaniya’s pre-wedding bash; cricket legends in attendance

The festivities for Arjun Tendulkar's wedding are in full swing as the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai on 3 March.

Arjun will marry Saaniya Chandhok on 5 March. The family reportedly celebrated the couple's mehendi and sangeet ceremony on 3 March.

On Tuesday evening, the soon-to-be bride and groom wore heavy ethnic outfits — Saaniya glimmered in a gota-patti lehenga with subtle pink accents, while groom-to-be Arjun complemented her in a beige bandhgala set. Saaniya’s heavy jewellery, dewy makeup, and dainty kaleeras added to the bridal glory.

Sachin Tendulkar chose a bright green kurta-pyjama set, which he paired with a printed jacket, while his wife Anjali went for a gorgeous blue outfit. She completed the look with heavy jewellery.

Sara Tendulkar looked glowing and beautiful in a pink lehenga.

High-profile guests and cricket icons like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravi Shastri joined the Tendulkar family for the pre-wedding ceremony, adding more glamour to the evening.

As the evening unfolded, Zaheer Khan arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple appeared joyous as they happily posed for the cameras.

Harbhajan Singh was also spotted joining the family with his wife, Geeta Basra.

Later in the evening, Irfan Pathan also arrived with his wife, Sara Baig.

Among other high-profile guests were Yuvraj Singh and his wife, Hazel Keech.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his family also attended the event.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged on 25 August 2025.

Ambanis host a pre-wedding celebration at Jamnagar On 25 February, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted a pre-wedding event for the Tendulkar family at their Jamnagar residence. Glimpses from the event were widely shared on social media.

In a heartfelt speech for Arjun, Nita Ambani spoke about watching him grow up. “My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” she said.

Nita also praised Saaniya’s positive energy, as she welcomed her into the extended circle with visible affection. “Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It's wonderful getting to know you and see you both together, and may God bless your union forever,” she said.

(With agency inputs)