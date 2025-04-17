‘She smells bad’: Tennis player Harriet Dart apologises for saying opponent wear deodorant, Lois Boisson reacts | Watch

British tennis player Harriet Dart has apologised for asking the chair umpire to tell her opponent and French player Lois Boisson, to put on deodorant because “she smells really bad”, as per reports.

Dart lost her game against Boisson 6-0, 6-3, in the first round of the clay-court Rouen Open. During a changeover in the match, she was head telling the umpire: “Can you tell her (Boisson) to wear deodorant? ... Because the smell. Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She smells really bad.”

While the umpire did not respond to Dart’s request, Boisson seemed to be unaware of the comments at the time.

Harriet Dart's Apology: What Did the Tennis Player Say? Videos of the incident went viral on social media, drawing criticism and memes from the exchange, and leading to Dart posting an apology on Instagram, where she called it a comment she “truly regrets” making, in the “heat-of-the-moment”, as per an AP report. At time of writing, the public apology post / Instagram story, was no longer visible.

In her apology, Dart said: “Hey everyone, I want to apologise for what I said on court today. It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That’s not how I want to carry myself and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward.”

How Has Lois Boissant Reacted? Humour's the Way Meanwhile, Boisson has responded to the controversy with humour. The French player also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself on the court with a Dove deodorant edited into the frame above her hand, tagging the company and writing that they “apparently need a collab.”

Watch Viral Video: British Tennis Player Harriet Dart Asks Umpire to Tell French Opponent Lois Boissant to ‘Wear Deodorant’