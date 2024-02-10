Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie opens with ₹6.50 crore
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie collected ₹6.50 crore. As per media reports, the movie has been made with ₹75 crore.