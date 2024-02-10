Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie collected ₹6.50 crore. As per media reports, the movie has been made with ₹75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its opening day, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed mixed occupancy rates in major Indian cities. Chennai recorded the highest with 48.5%, with strong showings in evening and night times.

Other cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru also saw higher occupancy in later shows. Regions like Bhopal and Surat reported less interest overall. The movie was released with 7,372 shows nationwide, with the evening slots being the most popular.

Shahid Kapoor's earlier releases Shahid Kapoor's last movie was Bloody Daddy, which was released for free on JioCinema. His latest theatrical release was Jersey. The 2022 movie was a box office disaster as it managed to earn ₹26 crore worldwide.

Jersey was followed by one of the most successful movies in Shahid's career, Kabir Singh. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, raked in ₹377 crore. Shahid was last seen in Farzi, a web series directed by Raj & DK, which was massively successful.

Kriti Sanon's earlier releases Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya comes after three consecutive box office disasters for Kriti Sanon. Her earlier releases, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada, failed miserably in terms of business. Before that, Bhediya was a moderate success. Made with ₹60 crore, the movie made ₹96 crore worldwide.

Sanon hasn't had many solo-heroine movies that are commercially successful. Bareilly Ki Barfi, made with ₹20 crore, earned ₹58.62 crore. Luka Chuppi, made with ₹20 crore earned ₹128 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

