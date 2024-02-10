Hello User
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, collected 6.50 crore upon its release on February 9.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie collected 6.50 crore. As per media reports, the movie has been made with 75 crore.

On its opening day, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed mixed occupancy rates in major Indian cities. Chennai recorded the highest with 48.5%, with strong showings in evening and night times.

Other cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru also saw higher occupancy in later shows. Regions like Bhopal and Surat reported less interest overall. The movie was released with 7,372 shows nationwide, with the evening slots being the most popular.

Shahid Kapoor’s earlier releases

Shahid Kapoor’s last movie was Bloody Daddy, which was released for free on JioCinema. His latest theatrical release was Jersey. The 2022 movie was a box office disaster as it managed to earn 26 crore worldwide.

Jersey was followed by one of the most successful movies in Shahid’s career, Kabir Singh. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, raked in 377 crore. Shahid was last seen in Farzi, a web series directed by Raj & DK, which was massively successful.

Kriti Sanon’s earlier releases

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya comes after three consecutive box office disasters for Kriti Sanon. Her earlier releases, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada, failed miserably in terms of business. Before that, Bhediya was a moderate success. Made with 60 crore, the movie made 96 crore worldwide.

Sanon hasn’t had many solo-heroine movies that are commercially successful. Bareilly Ki Barfi, made with 20 crore, earned 58.62 crore. Luka Chuppi, made with 20 crore earned 128 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
