 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie earns ₹52.5 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 -2.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.85 -2.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 707.90 -2.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.40 2.26%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie earns 52.5 crore
Back Back

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie earns ₹52.5 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the only romantic feel-good movie released in the Valentine's week, may benefit further from the lack of competition.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has earned 3.75 crore on Monday (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has earned 3.75 crore on Monday (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned 3.75 crore on Monday as the numbers fall 65.12% after the movie had done the highest business on Sunday. Numbers for most movies fall on Monday. However, things looked positive for the movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as it did well over the weekend.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week: 10 movies for singles; from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Queen

Directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, TBMAUJ was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie collected 6.50 crore. On Saturday, the movie saw a 44.03% jump and minted 9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the new-age romance raked in 10.75 crore.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film delivers 3 eye-opening money lessons you can't afford to miss

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at 30.85 crore while the gross collection is 32.5 crore. With an overseas collection of 20 crore, the movie has already earned 52.5 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

TBMAUJ, despite getting a thumbs-up from viewers, has been slammed by most critics.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: What to watch over the weekend?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science," Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote on the Hindustan Times, “If it's a comedy, where are the jokes? If it's a romantic tale, where's the romance? If it's a sci-fi movie made for kids, where is the science in it?"

“Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon submit themselves to a fantastic idea that doesn’t quite reach its potential, but provides moments of harmless fun as it probes the state of affairs in modern-day romance," Anuj Kumar wrote on The Hindu.

Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein…review: Public response is mostly positive

“It is all hollow prattle and no real substance. An experiment gone awry, it is two and a half hours of cinematic profligacy. Avoidable," wrote Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV.

“Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon deliver confused film that combines sci-fi tropes with mushy Indian family drama," wrote Shubhra Gupta on Indian Express.

Advantage: Teri Baaton Mein…

What may work for TBMAUJ is that it is the only romantic feel-good movie released in the Valentine’s week. Numbers have dried up for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which was released on January 25. 

Also Read: How Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Javed Akhtar's criticism of Animal

The Shahid-Kriti movie will face competition next from Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk and Yami Gautam's Article 370, both releasing on February 23. If Teri Baaton Mein… gets a Valentine’s Day boost, it is likely do well at the box office. As per media reports, the movie - produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios - has been made with 75 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App