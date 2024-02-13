Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie earns ₹52.5 crore
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the only romantic feel-good movie released in the Valentine's week, may benefit further from the lack of competition.
Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned ₹3.75 crore on Monday as the numbers fall 65.12% after the movie had done the highest business on Sunday. Numbers for most movies fall on Monday. However, things looked positive for the movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as it did well over the weekend.