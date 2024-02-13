Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned ₹3.75 crore on Monday as the numbers fall 65.12% after the movie had done the highest business on Sunday. Numbers for most movies fall on Monday. However, things looked positive for the movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as it did well over the weekend.

Directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, TBMAUJ was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie collected ₹6.50 crore. On Saturday, the movie saw a 44.03% jump and minted ₹9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the new-age romance raked in ₹10.75 crore.

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at ₹30.85 crore while the gross collection is ₹32.5 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹20 crore, the movie has already earned ₹52.5 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

TBMAUJ, despite getting a thumbs-up from viewers, has been slammed by most critics.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science," Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote on the Hindustan Times, “If it's a comedy, where are the jokes? If it's a romantic tale, where's the romance? If it's a sci-fi movie made for kids, where is the science in it?"

“Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon submit themselves to a fantastic idea that doesn’t quite reach its potential, but provides moments of harmless fun as it probes the state of affairs in modern-day romance," Anuj Kumar wrote on The Hindu.

“It is all hollow prattle and no real substance. An experiment gone awry, it is two and a half hours of cinematic profligacy. Avoidable," wrote Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV.

“Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon deliver confused film that combines sci-fi tropes with mushy Indian family drama," wrote Shubhra Gupta on Indian Express.

Advantage: Teri Baaton Mein…

What may work for TBMAUJ is that it is the only romantic feel-good movie released in the Valentine’s week. Numbers have dried up for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which was released on January 25.

The Shahid-Kriti movie will face competition next from Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk and Yami Gautam's Article 370, both releasing on February 23. If Teri Baaton Mein… gets a Valentine’s Day boost, it is likely do well at the box office. As per media reports, the movie - produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios - has been made with ₹75 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

