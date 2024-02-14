Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid-Kriti’s movie sees jump in numbers, earns ₹59 cr
Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned ₹3.85 crore on Tuesday, a 5.48% increase from the previous day.
Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a 5.48% jump on Tuesday and earned ₹3.85 crore. Earlier on Monday, the movie - starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon - raked in ₹3.75 crore, a 65.12% fall after a successful weekend. The movie is directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.