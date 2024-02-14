Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a 5.48% jump on Tuesday and earned ₹3.85 crore. Earlier on Monday, the movie - starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon - raked in ₹3.75 crore, a 65.12% fall after a successful weekend. The movie is directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TBMAUJ was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie made ₹6.50 crore. On Saturday, it saw a 44.03% jump and earned ₹9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the robo-romance minted ₹10.75 crore.

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at ₹34.6 crore while the gross collection is ₹37 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹22 crore, the movie has already earned ₹59 crore. The rom-com - produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios - has been made with ₹75 crore, as per media reports.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review TBMAUJ, despite getting a thumbs-up from viewers, has been slammed by most critics.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science," Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote on the Hindustan Times, “If it's a comedy, where are the jokes? If it's a romantic tale, where's the romance? If it's a sci-fi movie made for kids, where is the science in it?"

"Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon submit themselves to a fantastic idea that doesn't quite reach its potential, but provides moments of harmless fun as it probes the state of affairs in modern-day romance," Anuj Kumar wrote on The Hindu.

“It is all hollow prattle and no real substance. An experiment gone awry, it is two and a half hours of cinematic profligacy. Avoidable," wrote Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV.

"Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon deliver confused film that combines sci-fi tropes with mushy Indian family drama," wrote Shubhra Gupta on Indian Express.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

