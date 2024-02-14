Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid-Kriti’s movie sees jump in numbers, earns 59 cr

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid-Kriti’s movie sees jump in numbers, earns 59 cr

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned 3.85 crore on Tuesday, a 5.48% increase from the previous day.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid-Kriti’s movie has earned 59 crore

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a 5.48% jump on Tuesday and earned 3.85 crore. Earlier on Monday, the movie - starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon - raked in 3.75 crore, a 65.12% fall after a successful weekend. The movie is directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Also Read: Are you single? Watch these movies in Valentine’s Week

TBMAUJ was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie made 6.50 crore. On Saturday, it saw a 44.03% jump and earned 9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the robo-romance minted 10.75 crore.

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at 34.6 crore while the gross collection is 37 crore. With an overseas collection of 22 crore, the movie has already earned 59 crore. The rom-com - produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios - has been made with 75 crore, as per media reports.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

TBMAUJ, despite getting a thumbs-up from viewers, has been slammed by most critics.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science," Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote on the Hindustan Times, “If it's a comedy, where are the jokes? If it's a romantic tale, where's the romance? If it's a sci-fi movie made for kids, where is the science in it?"

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film delivers 3 eye-opening money lessons you can't afford to miss

“Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon submit themselves to a fantastic idea that doesn’t quite reach its potential, but provides moments of harmless fun as it probes the state of affairs in modern-day romance," Anuj Kumar wrote on The Hindu.

“It is all hollow prattle and no real substance. An experiment gone awry, it is two and a half hours of cinematic profligacy. Avoidable," wrote Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: What to watch over the weekend?

“Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon deliver confused film that combines sci-fi tropes with mushy Indian family drama," wrote Shubhra Gupta on Indian Express.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.