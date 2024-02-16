Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: Numbers nosedive after Valentine’s Day, earns ₹3.25 cr
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: The movie witnessed a tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% compared to Valentine's Day.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection witnessed tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% as compared with Valentine's Day, February 14, numbers.
Also read: What is India watching? Check most-watched movies, OTT series, shows on Amazon Fire TV in 2023
The movie, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a love story between a young man and a robot. TBMAUJ has been made with ₹75 crore, as per media reports. The romantic comedy, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios was released on February 9.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!