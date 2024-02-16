Hello User
Written By Fareha Naaz

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: The movie witnessed a tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% compared to Valentine's Day.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection witnessed tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% as compared with Valentine's Day, February 14, numbers.

The futuristic rom-com minted 3.25 crore on February 15, that is Day 7 of its release, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, raked in 44.6 crore during its first week that is seven-day run in theatres.

On its release day, the movie made 6.50 crore. The movie saw a big jump on Valentine’s Day of almost 75.32% after earning 3.85 crore on the previous day. The film raked in highest Box Office numbers, 10.75 crore on Sunday, February 11, breaking its release day record. Moreover, during its first weekend TBMAUJ raked in 20.4 crore, marking successful score at the Box Office.

Considering worldwide box office collection, the movie has managed to collect 49.6 crore gross at the India Box Office and 27 crore in the overseas market taking its worldwide collection to 76.6 crore.

In terms of occupancy, TBMAUJ had an overall 10.74% Hindi occupancy on February 15.

Production house Maddock Films claimed that the film earned 80.01 crore worldwide within its six-day run. In a social media post on Instagram, Maddock Films stated, “All your love has taken the film higher than day 1 on day 6! An impossible amount of love for an impossible love story! Thank you one and all"

Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “#TBMAUJ strikes big on Day 6 with a HUGE GROWTH, soaring towards a solid first week collection of around 47 Cr nett."

The movie, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a love story between a young man and a robot. TBMAUJ has been made with 75 crore, as per media reports. The romantic comedy, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios was released on February 9.

