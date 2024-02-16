Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection witnessed tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% as compared with Valentine's Day, February 14, numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The futuristic rom-com minted ₹3.25 crore on February 15, that is Day 7 of its release, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, raked in ₹44.6 crore during its first week that is seven-day run in theatres.

On its release day, the movie made ₹6.50 crore. The movie saw a big jump on Valentine's Day of almost 75.32% after earning ₹3.85 crore on the previous day. The film raked in highest Box Office numbers, ₹10.75 crore on Sunday, February 11, breaking its release day record. Moreover, during its first weekend TBMAUJ raked in ₹20.4 crore, marking successful score at the Box Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Indian movies charm global audiences amid tepid show back home Considering worldwide box office collection, the movie has managed to collect ₹49.6 crore gross at the India Box Office and ₹27 crore in the overseas market taking its worldwide collection to ₹76.6 crore.

In terms of occupancy, TBMAUJ had an overall 10.74% Hindi occupancy on February 15.

Production house Maddock Films claimed that the film earned ₹80.01 crore worldwide within its six-day run. In a social media post on Instagram, Maddock Films stated, "All your love has taken the film higher than day 1 on day 6! An impossible amount of love for an impossible love story! Thank you one and all" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “#TBMAUJ strikes big on Day 6 with a HUGE GROWTH, soaring towards a solid first week collection of around 47 Cr nett."

The movie, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a love story between a young man and a robot. TBMAUJ has been made with ₹75 crore, as per media reports. The romantic comedy, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios was released on February 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

