Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's movie earns over ₹80 crore
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 8: The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer minted ₹2.7 crore net crore on February 16.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Bollywood movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been seeing falling numbers over the last few days as it failed to retain steady momentum.
The movie, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a love story between a young man and a robot. The romantic comedy, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios was released on February 9 and has been made with ₹75 crore budget, as per media reports.
