Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Bollywood movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been seeing falling numbers over the last few days as it failed to retain steady momentum.

Considering the film's collection on Day 8, the futuristic rom-com minted ₹2.7 crore net crore on February 16 which is a drop from what it earned on the previous day's ₹3 crore net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Earlier, it witnessed a tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% as compared to the previous day, February 14, which was Valentine's Day.

The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, raked in ₹47.05 crore in India during its eight-day run in theatres. Meanwhile, during its first week, the film minted ₹44.35 crore in India while on its release day, the film minted ₹6.7 crore net.

In terms of occupancy, TBMAUJ had an overall 13.31% Hindi occupancy on February 16. Considering the worldwide box office collection, the movie has managed to collect ₹53.25 crore gross at the domestic Box Office and ₹28 crore in the overseas market thereby taking its worldwide collection to ₹81.25 crore.

Production house Maddock Films claimed that the film earned ₹84. 61 crore worldwide within its seven-day run that is in its first week.

Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “#TBMAUJ continues to impress on its second Friday, showing a strong hold at the box office."

He added, "The trend suggests similar numbers as day 7, and with promising night shows, we might witness a marginal growth in collections compared to yesterday."