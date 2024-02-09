 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s 'perfect Valentine's' movie gets positive response | Mint
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s 'perfect Valentine's' movie gets positive response

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been released in theatres. The movie has received mostly-positive reviews.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has been released (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has been released (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been released in theatres. The movie is about a young man falling for a witty woman, only to discover that she's a robot. Public reviews are out on social media platforms, and the movie has received mostly-positive reviews.

“The Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, Acting of all actors is Amazing, Songs is Chartbuster, New fresh and Unique Subject, overall it's a super duper Hit movie," wrote one user.

“TBMAUJ is a perfect Valentine's Robotic Rom-Com film, which teaches not only how to fall in love but also how to understand it," posted another.

“A laugh riot, a light hearted entertainer after a long time. Maddock does it again. Funny punchlines, situational humour. Must watch," posted one user.

“A one time watch movie with your loved ones. Good script and great acting by both," reviewed one user,

“An excellent movie with a unique concept & story, Kriti's performance is flawless & well carried out through the whole film…They've perfect chemistry which looks so natural. It's a must watch movie," wrote one user.

“Must watch movie shahid nd kriti did a fantastic work totally new and fresh story line morning show hai abhi bhi movie thodi bachi h per movie mast hai," came from one user.

Negative reviews

While the public response has been mostly positive, not everyone is impressed with the movie. Check out.

“The plot feels cliché and uninspired, relying heavily on tired tropes of bumbling protagonists and predictable obstacles. The supposed "comical mishaps" come off as forced and cringe-worthy, lacking genuine humor," wrote one user.

“Humari Bahu Rajnikant aur small wonder ki copy hai ye (it’s plagiarised from Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Small Wonder)," wrote another.

“Total money and time waste Movie... Nothing new..same concept as seen in Hollywood and in serial," came from another.

Published: 09 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST
