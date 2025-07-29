Terrifying moment caught on camera: Speeding SUV crashes into hotel in UP's Bareilly as woman loses control of vehicle

In a dramatic incident caught on CCTV, a woman accidentally reversed her SUV into the glass entrance of Hotel Ramada in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, sending bystanders fleeing for safety. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the vehicle smashing through the main entrance late at night, narrowly avoiding a major mishap.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 pm on July 25. In the video, several people can be seen standing near the entrance when the SUV, instead of slowing down, suddenly accelerates in reverse. Within seconds, the glass facade shatters, and the car crashes into the hotel’s lobby as people frantically jump out of the way.

The woman behind the wheel, identified as a lawyer, allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The SUV came to a stop inside the reception area, leaving guests and hotel staff shaken but unharmed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, no injuries were reported, but the collision caused significant damage to the hotel’s entrance.

Internet reacts As the clip spread across platforms, netizens reacted with a mix of shock, humour, and disbelief.

“People are at fault who are standing in the way of that woman,” a user wrote.

“I'm guessing it was an automatic car. She meant to put it in drive and move forward. But instead, put it in reverse and pressed the accelerator. The car went fast in reverse,” another user shared.

“New definition of valet parking,” the third user quipped.

“Lawyer took “breaking glass ceilings' literally,” the fourth user remarked.

“Now she will be defending her own case in the court,” the fifth user wrote.

Others praised the quick reflexes of the people who managed to dodge the incoming SUV, calling it “a miracle no one was hurt.”