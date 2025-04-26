‘Terror has no religion’ remark costs influencer; UP tourism turns away after Pahalgam terrorist attack

What did UP tourism say?

In response to Tanya Mittal's comments about the Pahalgam terror attack, the UP tourism stated : “ It is hereby clarified that Social Media Influencer Ms. Tanya Mittal holds no official role, endorsement, or affiliation with the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false, misleading, and without any basis in fact. It is strongly advised to disregard such assertions and treat them with the utmost caution.”