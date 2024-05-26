Tesla Cybertruck owner fails to resell EV after it doesn't fit inside house; netizens say ‘If you can buy $100k truck…’
A Cybertruck customer faces restrictions from Tesla on reselling the vehicle within the first year of ownership. Social media reacts to the reason behind the desire to resell the EV due to it not fitting in the owner's complex.
A Cybertruck customer recently shared his ordeal of being unable to resell his electric vehicle because of bizarre restrictions imposed by Elon Musk's Tesla. The EV maker has prohibited Cybertruck customers from reselling their vehicles within the first year of their ownership. Apart from Tesla's bizarre restrictions, what caught social media's attention was the reason behind Cybertruck owner's wish to resell his newly bought vehicle.