A Cybertruck customer faces restrictions from Tesla on reselling the vehicle within the first year of ownership. Social media reacts to the reason behind the desire to resell the EV due to it not fitting in the owner's complex.

A Cybertruck customer recently shared his ordeal of being unable to resell his electric vehicle because of bizarre restrictions imposed by Elon Musk's Tesla. The EV maker has prohibited Cybertruck customers from reselling their vehicles within the first year of their ownership. Apart from Tesla's bizarre restrictions, what caught social media's attention was the reason behind Cybertruck owner's wish to resell his newly bought vehicle.

According to a social media post, X user Blaine Raddon realised that his newly bought Cybertruck did not fit inside the complex where he lives. The revelation left him with no option except to return or resell the electric vehicle.

Surprisingly, the Cybertruck owner can't take either action. In his social media post, Blaine Raddon shared that Elon Musk's EV maker is not taking the truck and is not even allowing the owner to resell it to someone else. Tesla's policy doesn't allow its Cybertruck customers to sell their EVs within the first year of their purchase.

"Tesla has refused my request to sell my recently purchased Cybertruck. They do not want to buy, and have told me I can't sell. It does not fit into the complex I live. I found that out the day I bought it back. What can I do? Not trying to make a profit," read the post on X.

What caught social media's attention was the reason to resell the EV truck and left them wondering how a person couldn't figure out if the vehicle fits into the complex or not.

“suuuure, test drive it to take it home was the only way to prevent this. because of course no other means of measuring something to see if it fits exist ... these people are literally braindead lol," commented a Reddit user on the screenshot posted on the platform.

"This is a pretty ridiculous request that not everyone can accommodate We were lucky we had the time and resources to take a tape measure to a truck and then measure the space it was supposed to be in the garage, but not everyone is so lucky to have both available. You act like those 3 minutes is free time everyone has. And that $2 tape measure, that's asking a lot when you're considering a $40-100k vehicle," wrote another user.

“So some of the time I feel bad for the victims of tesla's just general, being shitty. But Tesla literally publishes the dimensions of the truck. If you can afford a $100k truck, you can afford a measuring tape," commented a Reddit user.

Tesla restriction on Cybertruc owners Tesla doesn't allow its users to resale their EV in the first year of their ownership. Under a section of its 'Motor Vehicle Order Agreement', Tesla exclusively prohibits its Cybertruck owners of selling or attempting to sell the vehicle within the initial year following the delivery date. If a customer fails to meet the condition, the company may impose a fine of $50,000 or the value received for the sale, whichever is greater.

