Tesla layoff story: An ex-employee at Tesla recently shared the story of his five-year-long journey at Elon Musk's EV manufacturing company. In his LinkedIn post, he shared instances where he chose to sleep in a car to avoid long travelling hours

To manage its market stagnancy, Elon Musk's Tesla is constantly restructuring its workforce leading to hundreds of layoffs. Several Tesla employees have shared their experiences on social media about how they were terminated overnight and not even allowed to enter the office the next day.

Tesla is laying off around more than 10 per cent of its global workforce. The job reduction in the EV company is the result of rapid growth that led to duplication of roles, Musk told the company staff in an internal email, according to AFP. Recently, a former Tesla employee who was laid off in Tesla's job cut drive shared his experience on LinkedIn.

The termination of services at Tesla on April 15, left Nico Murillo in disbelief. In his recent LinkedIn post, Murillo shared details of his five-year-long journey with the company. At times, he even chose to sleep in the car to avoid hours spent travelling.

“At one point in 2023 I was even sacrificing sleeping in my car on work days just to avoid commuting to work. Showered at the factory and slept in the parking lot. Microwaved dinner in the break room," wrote Nico Murillo on his LinkedIn post.

Sharing the story of how he got to know about his termination, Murillo said that he found his account deactivated after he opened his laptop at 4:30 am on April 15. He ignored the sign considering it a normal problem. However, he got the final message after he checked his mail at 5 am.

"I usually check my emails while on my autopilot commute to work (1hr 30min drive) Email read: "Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated by this restructuring."

Soon when he tried to connect with his manager for the same, he got to know about the termination of a lot of his teammates. Within hours, when he tried to enter the company with his badge, he was told about laid off.

Tesla layoff The EV maker recently announced the lay off of its 693 employees at its Sparks, Nevada location. The work force reduction will lead to a 10% contraction in the company's headcount across the world. The move by the company is the result of declining sales and increased competition within the electric vehicle market.

