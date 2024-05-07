Tesla lays off over 16,000 employees; many face H-1B visa deadline: 'Feels like a bad dream’
The internet is flooding with posts from fired Tesla workers, both immigrants and US citizens, all actively seeking new job opportunities.
Elon Musk's Tesla reportedly laid off nearly 16,000 employees, amounting to more than 10 per cent of its global workforce. The layoff has affected many Indian and Chinese employees who are now grappling with the tight H-1B visa deadline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message