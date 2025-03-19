‘Tesla needs to…’: YouTuber faces backlash on social media after posting video of failed ‘crash test’ of his Model Y

American YouTuber and former NASA scientist Mark Rober is facing severe backlash on social media after he posted a video that depicted a “crash test” of Tesla's autopilot feature.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Mark Rober took his Tesla Model Y for the crash test but it seemingly failed it, after not being able to recognise a wall painted like a road. The video shows the car seemingly crashing through the wall on its autopilot mode, and colliding head on with a mannequin of a child.

However, the video did not sit well with Tesla fans, who were quick to come up with explanations and accusations.

“UNDENIABLE PROOF: Mark Rober edited an iPhone to look like a Pixel, but missed a frame! If he would edit something this small, it's not hard to imagine what else was carefully constructed. Not saying FSD would see the wall, but Mark is saying it as fact when we don't know,” a user said.

“Tesla needs to pull the data from the car itself and show us exactly what happened,” another wrote in a post on X.

“Mark Rober posted a video ripping@Tesla’s FSD/AutoPilot technology. The problem? FSD was never engaged, and nothing was on when he crashed into the wall. The whole video was designed to bash Tesla and promote Luminar, a LiDAR company,” a user accused.

Mark Rober's video In the controversial video posted over the weekend, Mark Rober said he was looking to aim his Tesla at the wall going at 40 miles per hour to check "if Tesla’s Autopilot can be tricked because it famously only relies on simple cameras to navigate the world as opposed to much more expensive tech.”

The car inevitably crashed on the wall.

Throughout the video however, Rober continued to praise “fancy cars that use more advanced technology” like those with Luminar’s vision-based LiDAR technology.

Interestingly, Luminar shares soared 27% on Monday, their biggest gain in more than two months, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, Tesla's shares dropped 4.8% on the day, as per the report.

Check out Mark Rober's Tesla crash test video here: