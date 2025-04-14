Tesla protesters demand, ‘send Musk to Mars’; X boss’s reply is pure ’Elon’

The US, Europe, Canada were recently abuzz with protests against Tesla with hundreds of people protesting outside Tesla stores on Saturday, "World Day Against Elon Musk", denouncing the billionaire entrepreneur. The Tesla boss has now responded to the same.

Elon Musk came up with an epic reply for one of the protest signs, which recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The post read: “Send Elon Musk to Mars.”

“I’m trying, I’m trying,” replied the Tesla boss with laughter emojis.

Tesla protests Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Tesla stores in Manhattan, New York, to denounce Elon Musk.

Holding signs with slogans like "Musk is stealing our money" and "Reclaim our country," the demonstration remained largely peaceful, despite recent incidents of Tesla vandalism that US officials have condemned as acts of ‘terrorism,’ reported The Independent.

Elon Musk's Mars mission As per reports, the Tesla protests stemmed from anger over Elon Musk's slashing of the federal government. Evident from protest signs such as ‘Send Musk to Mars,’ people also took a jab at Elon Musk's Mars mission.

Elon Musk recently revealed his plans to send Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots to Mars aboard SpaceX’s Starship rocket by the end of 2026.

The announcement, made via a post on X, marks the first public confirmation of integrating Tesla’s advanced robotics into a Martian mission.

“Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots!” Elon Musk wrote on X, hinting at a groundbreaking fusion of AI, robotics, and space travel.

Salman Rushdie wants Elon Musk to go to Mars It is not just the Tesla protesters. Earlier, British-Indian author Salman Rushdie, during an interview, had openly expressed his discontent and dislike for billionaire Elon Musk.

Speaking about Elon Musk's Mars expedition, Salman Rushdie said that Musk had mentioned that it would take seven years to get to Mars. “Seven years have already passed, and I really want him to leave,” said Rushdie.