A Tesla Model X was recently spotted in Bengaluru's traffic, creating a buzz among social media users, who engaged in a guessing game as to whether the vehicle was privately owned or if the Elon Musk-led company was conducting test drives in Bengaluru.

The ultra-red Tesla SUV was reportedly spotted in Bengaluru's Minsk Square area near the Cubbon Park metro station. However, the sight of a Tesla vehicle in the familiar Bengaluru traffic sparked many hilarious reactions from social media users.

The picture of the Tesla car in Bengaluru traffic was first shared by a handle called North BangalorePost on X (formerly Twitter). The handle suggested that Tesla was testing its vehicles in Bengaluru, a claim that many netizens disagreed with.

Replying with a hilarious post on X, one user wrote, “In banglore?? Did no one break the glass? Tesla is not a Kannada word"

“Saw the same vehicle in Koramangala a few days back I think it's some private vehicle." Another X user noted

“It’s not test drive, some one is on official visit and driving his car from Dubai… which is very much allowed for limited period." Yet another one said.

Sharing some information about the Tesla EV, one user wrote,“The car showing belongs to one who imported through CARNET from Dubai. Otherwise a test drive vehicle would carry a number plate with red BG and white text colour."

According to a Moneycontrol report, Tesla had incorporated an Indian arm named Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in preparation for setting up a manufacturing plant along with a research and development wing in India.

Recently, a report by Ahmedabad Mirror noted that Tesla is all set to enter India and the company could set up its manufacturing plant in Gujarat next year.

The negotiation for the establishment of the first manufacturing unit of the EV maker in India has reached its final leg and is likely to conclude soon, according to media reports. The announcement related to the Tesla manufacturing unit in the state is likely to take place in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, going to be held in January 2024, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!