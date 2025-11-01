Texas man dresses as Jager bomber for company Halloween party — now out of a job

A Halloween Party cost a Texas man his job after his Jager bomber costume “joke” was met with unease by the attendees. The man, Anthony Bianchi, is a Texas native of Italian origin.

He was dressed like a Middle Eastern man – in a thawb, a headgear, and a full beard. Bianchi wore a black vest with four cans of Red Bull and two bottles of Jagermeister alcohol attached to it. He completed his “terrorist” look with two fake guns.

Bianchi and his Halloween look for the year have gone viral on social media.

Here's what happened: According to a viral LinkedIn post, the Amarillo man was fired from his job after he showed up to the company Halloween party dressed as a terrorist.

The post, quoting Anthony Bianchi, said that his costume made the attendees upset and uncomfortable. He, however, maintained that it was meant to be funny and harmless.

“…but as soon as he arrived at the party, most people in attendance were upset and uncomfortable,” the viral post said.

‘I learned my lesson’: Anthony Bianchi Anthony Bianchi called the incident an “unfortunate misunderstanding” and said that he has learnt his lesson now.

“This whole thing is an unfortunate misunderstanding. The whole point of the joke is that I’m a Jäger-bomber,” he said. He highlighted that he's an Italian man and does not belong to the Middle East. “I’m not even from that part of the world—I’m an Italian guy raised in Texas.”

“I thought the people I worked with were fun and cool, but I guess they're far from it. Looks like I learned my lesson,” Bianchi said.

The last straw While Anthony Bianchi's termination may seem like an extreme step, the company, in a statement, clarified that it was the last straw for them, due to his behaviour.

The company said that its business has no place for offensive or inappropriate behaviour. They also claimed this wasn’t Bianchi's first run-in with HR. Last year, he allegedly asked a female employee if he could “sample some of her milk.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users had a mixed reaction to Bianchi's outfit; while some believed it was a really witty take, others said it wasn't funny in the current times.

“I would suggest that this is why I never liked office parties. You could never be sure if your casual conversation would get overheard and someone might find it offensive,” a netizen said.

Another added: “It was a Halloween party come on.”

“Lol, if I were currently hiring, this guy would go to the top of my list. People need to lighten up and relax,” said a user.

“This is not funny at all in today’s times,” said a user.