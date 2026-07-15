Thailand makes U-turn on visa rules for Indians. You can now travel visa-free, but...

Thailand has reintroduced visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, once again allowing Indian tourists to visit the country without obtaining a visa in advance or on arrival. The decision comes only a few months after Thai authorities discontinued the earlier 60-day visa exemption programme, a move that was followed by a noticeable decline in arrivals from India.
While visa-free travel has returned, the permitted duration of stay has been reduced to 30 days, compared with the previous 60-day limit. The revised policy is expected to make short leisure trips to Thailand more convenient for Indian travellers.
According to a report by the Bangkok Post, Thailand's Cabinet has approved updated visa regulations that allow passport holders from 59 countries to enter the country without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.
Under the revised framework, India has been added to the list alongside Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives. The changes also mean that all 27 European Union member states are now covered by the same visa-free policy.
For Indian citizens, the latest arrangement replaces the existing visa-on-arrival facility.
In May 2026, Thailand ended its 60-day visa-free scheme for travellers from 93 countries, including India. At the time, Cabinet ministers said the extended visa-free period was being misused in ways that breached the law and raised national security concerns.
Following that decision, Indian nationals were once again required to obtain a visa on arrival before entering Thailand.
The change had a significant impact on tourism, with figures from Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports showing that visitor arrivals from India fell by nearly 20%.
The report said Indian tourists typically spend an average of 7.2 days in Thailand per visit. The government appears to have considered this trend while opting for a 30-day visa-free stay instead of restoring the previous 60-day exemption.
The updated visa rules will come into force 15 days after they are published in Thailand's Royal Gazette.
Travellers entering Thailand before the revised regulations take effect will be allowed to remain in the country under the conditions that applied at the time of their arrival.