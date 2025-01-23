Thailand has made history as the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage, with over 200 couples wed on the first day. This comes amid criticism of the US's anti-LGBTQ+ stance under President Trump, who announced a focus on identifying only two genders.

In a historic movement, Thailand has become the first Southeast Asian nation to legalise same-sex marriage from Thursday. As more than 200 LGBTQ+ couples entered into wedlocks in Thailand today, several netizens applauded the development.

Many of social media users celebrated the development while ridiculing the recently signed anti-LGBTQ+ order by the United States President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Monday, said that the US government's official policy will only identify two genders, male and female. He also passed a slew of executive orders to revoke former US president Joe Biden's pro LGBTQIA+ initiatives.

Thailand becomes first South Asian nation to legalise same sex marriage Thailand on Thursday became the first country in Southeast Asia to hold legal same-sex weddings, with LGBT groups aiming to mark the occasion with more than 1,000 marriage registrations in a single day.

Thailand has become the third territory in Asia to legalise the same-sex marriages after Taiwan and Nepal. The whole nation celebrated the day with major events, mass weddings and grand programs organised in different cities. Thailand's parliament flew rainbow flags on Thursday.

More than 200 couples married at a luxury Bangkok retail mall, some of them were dressed in white and others donned Thai outfits, western suits and ceremonial police uniforms, reported AP.

"Today, the rainbow flag is proudly flying over Thailand," Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on social media platform X.

Netizens react to Thailand's same-sex marriage Several users celebrated the development and called it a landmark decision in the country.

"Celebrating same sex marriage in Thailand while learning all these ridiculous US executive orders including anti-LGBTQIA policy. The contrast is ironic [sic]," commented a user on X.

Another user cheered the decision and wrote, “finally some good news in world [sic]."

“While most countries are moving forwards, the US is literally moving backwards [sic],"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am planning to move to Thailand to start a new chapter of my life," commented another user.

“This is wonderful news in such dark times in the world [sic]"

"This is honestly refreshing to hear. The rest of the world is moving forwards while the U.S is REELING backwards [sic]"