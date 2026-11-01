Thailand tourist scam? Why Indian tourist faced ₹75k credit card charge after agreeing to buy ₹1000 herbal product

An Indian tourist visiting Thailand was allegedly charged over ₹75,000 on his credit card after agreeing to purchase a herbal product worth approximately ₹1,000, prompting him to file a police complaint. The incident took place in Pattaya, where several similar cases involving tourists being charged exorbitant prices for herbal products have been reported in recent months.

According to a report by The Pattaya News, the 28-year-old Indian tourist approached Pattaya City Police after finding out that his card had been debited 27,600 Thai baht for a product that was initially offered to him for just 380 baht.

How did the Indian tourist end up paying over ₹ 75,000 for a herbal product? The incident reportedly occurred at around 11.30 pm on October 28, 2026, when the tourist was walking along Pattaya 2nd Road.

During his walk, a man, whom he believed to be Pakistani, approached him and offered to sell him a herbal product for 380 baht. The tourist agreed to the purchase, assuming that the quoted amount was the final price.

However, he was left shocked after discovering that his credit card had been charged 27,600 baht, which was over 72 times the amount initially quoted by the seller.

Following the discovery, the tourist visited Pattaya City Police and registered a formal complaint, requesting action against the people involved in the incident.

Sellers offer refund after police complaint According to the report, an individual associated with the sellers contacted the tourist soon after he approached the police. The person reportedly offered to refund the amount charged to his credit card.

He was also asked to return the herbal product, seemingly in an attempt to settle the dispute without further action.

However, it is not yet known whether the tourist received his money back.

The incident has also brought attention to concerns surrounding the legality of herbal-product businesses operating in Pattaya's tourist hotspots, including whether their sellers have valid work permits and the necessary business licences.

Similar cases involving overpriced herbal products reported in Pattaya This is not an isolated incident, as several tourists have reported similar experiences involving herbal-product sellers in Pattaya.

In January 2026, a 45-year-old Indian tourist alleged that he had spent 43,400 baht on herbal products after being approached by foreign men near Soi Marine Plaza.

Another complaint emerged in September, when a Sri Lankan tourist reported being charged 3,300 baht for a coconut-oil product that was promoted as a treatment for baldness.

Earlier, in June, immigration officials arrested a Pakistani man suspected of working as an intermediary in a similar herbal-product operation.

What should tourists keep in mind? Authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution when approached by strangers offering unsolicited products, particularly those claiming to address hair loss or help with weight loss.