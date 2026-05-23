Thailand ends 60-day visa-free stay for Indians and others: What it means for travelers with existing permission?

Thailand has announced a major overhaul of its entry regulations, bringing an end to the popular 60-day visa-free arrangement for travellers from 93 countries and territories, including India. The move forms part of a wider plan to simplify visa categories and tighten immigration controls.
The revised structure was approved by Thailand’s Cabinet on May 19, 2026, according to the Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The updated rules will take effect 15 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette.
The revamped framework will follow the principle of “one country, one Thai visa exemption privilege”, aimed at creating a more uniform and transparent immigration system for foreign visitors.
The government said the earlier 60-day exemption had originally been introduced to revive tourism and strengthen economic recovery after the pandemic. However, concerns later emerged over security risks, illegal employment, nominee businesses and transnational crime.
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister, Surasak Phancharoenworakul, had previously indicated that the country was considering shorter permitted stays for several nationalities. He added that Thailand now intends to focus on attracting “quality tourists” while balancing tourism revenue with national security concerns.
The revised regulations mark a significant change for Indian tourists. India had been included in Thailand’s 60-day visa exemption scheme in July 2024, allowing visitors to stay for up to two months with an additional 30-day extension option.
With the latest revision, India has now been shifted to the Visa on Arrival category. As a result, Indian passport holders will no longer receive visa-free entry into Thailand.
Instead, travellers from India will be required to obtain a visa upon arrival at authorised immigration checkpoints by presenting the necessary documentation. The stay permitted under this category will be limited to 15 days, making it more suitable for shorter holidays and quick visits.
Travellers already in Thailand under the existing visa-free arrangement, or those entering before the revised rules come into force, will still be allowed to remain until the end of their approved stay period.
Following the changes, Thailand’s 30-day visa exemption scheme (Phor 30) will continue to apply to 54 countries, including:
Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand and South Africa, among others.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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