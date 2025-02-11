Thaipusam 2025: Lakhs of devotees are celebrating Thaipusam 2025 and worship Lord Murugan, the god of war, victory and wisdom. The festival is celebrated on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai.

Thaipusam 2025 date This year, the festival will be celerbated on February 11, 2025. The date coincides with Pusam star in Tamil calendar.

Thaipusam 2025: When to celebrate the Tamil festival? Thaipusam 2025 celebration will begin at 6 on February 10 and will end on Poosam Nakshathram, ie at 6:34 pm on Feberuary 11.

Thai Pusam 2025 significance Thaipusam is a Tamil festival celebrated with huge joy and fervour to worship Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of th Lord Murugan against demon. The occasion also comemorates the time when Murugan received the Vel from his mother to battle the forces of darkness.

Thai Pusam 2025: Why is the festival celebrated? According to mythology, Lord Murugan was created by Goddess Parvati to destroy the demon Soorapadman and his army. Ma Parvati presented her son Murugan with the Vel, a divine spear, to defeat the evil forces. With the blessings of his mother, Lord Murugan defeated Soorapadman and his victory is commemorated every year during Thaipusam.

Thai Pusam 2025 wishes Wishing you a blessed Thai pusam! May Lord Murugan bless you with strength, wisdom and prosperity.

Happy Thaipusam ! May Lord Murugan empower you with strength and willpower so that you can fight all the battles in your life.

