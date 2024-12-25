Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's action triller, Baby John, was released in theatres this Christmas. Produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees, Varun's movie is a remake of the latter's 2016 blockbuster, Theri, which starred Tamil superstar Vijay Joseph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the release of 'Baby John' on the silver screen, Thalapathy Viajy's fans are anxious to know how they can connect with 'Theri' and what would be the similarities between the two movies.

Where to watch Theri on OTT Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri', in which the Tamil superstar played the role of Vijay Kumar, aka Joseph Kuruvilla, also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, and Mahendran. The movie was released in 2016 and was a superhit.

The original Tamil version is available on Amazon Prime Video; however, it is not in India. Meanwhile, the Prime Video India does have the Telugu dub of the film Policeodu.

Is Theri available in Hindi? The dubbed version of Theri in Hindi became popular years after its release when it was aired on cable TV channels. Its rights were purchased by Goldmines and released it on its YouTube channel. The Hindi version of Theri is available to watch on YouTube for free.

All about Theri and Baby John: Upon release in 2016, Thalapathy Vijay's film grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide, becoming Vijay's highest-grossing film that time. Theri was also one of the top five highest-grossing Tamil films then.

Looking at the plot of the movie and comparing it with Baby John, not much has been changed.

In Baby John too, Varun plays the character Vijay played in the original movie. Keerthy Suresh steps into the role played by Samantha in the original.

Alongside, Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character based on Amy Jackson's character.