Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s romantic thriller movie sees strong opening, mints...

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: After witnessing back-to-back box office failures, Naga Chaitanya's Telugu romantic action thriller movie Thandel, which hit the big screens on February 7, has proved to be a strong comeback for the Telugu actor.

Thandel reunited Naga Chaitanya with actress Sai Pallavi after the superhit Love Story, which was the only solo hit for the former after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel had a strong box office opening and earned ₹10 crore on Day 1.

Of this, Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Telugu movie earned ₹9.8 crore in its original language. The movie also earned ₹15 lakh in Hindi and another ₹5 lakh in Tamil language.

Standing tall on high expectations, the movie created a good buzz pre-release. However, it could not become Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening. Love Story (2021) continues to be the biggest grosser for the actor, which minted around 10.50 crores gross on its first day.

Thandel also saw a 53.58% Telugu occupancy on Friday, while its Hindi occupancy was at 9.13%.

Thandel Box Office estimates According to T2BLive, the movie's business in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) is valued at approximately ₹27.50 crore, including ₹10.50 crore for the Nizam area.

Apart from AP/TG, the rest of India's business is at ₹3.50 crore, while overseas business is locked at ₹6 crore, for a total worldwide theatrical business of ₹37 crore.

To become a box office hit, Thandel will need to earn a 38 crore share or a 60+ crore gross collection worldwide.

About Thandel The narrative revolves around the difficult experiences of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip. The captivating action-drama explores themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism.

Sacnilk reported that the filmmakers believe the film will enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success.

The Telugu-language movie, directed by renowned filmmaker Chandu Mondeti, is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner Geetha Arts.

Devi Sri Prasad’s chart-topping music is making waves online as songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa have gone viral.