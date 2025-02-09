Thandel Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel earned approximately ₹12.64 crore in India net on the second day of release for all languages.

On Day 1, the film earned ₹11.50 crore in India. The total collection of the film currently stands at ₹24.14, according to data from Sacnilk.com.

On Day 1, Thandel earned ₹11.3 crore in Telugu. The movie earned Rs12 lakh in Hindi and ₹8 lakh in Tamil language, according to Sacnilk data.

The movie, Thandel, also marks Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening. Previously, Love Story (2021) was the actor's biggest grosser, which had minted around 10.50 crores gross on its first day.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the reunion of the duo after four years, following the superhit Love Story.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars prominent actors, including Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

Thandel is directed by filmmaker Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. The makers expect that the film will enter the 100 crores club and will emerge as a big success, according to Sacnilk. Thandel's songs, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral.

Sacnilk said the Tollywood film registered the career-best pre-release theatrical business for Naga Chaitanya. The movie is expected to perform well across Telugu-speaking states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to IMDB, the plot of the movie revolves around a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

According to T2BLive, the movie's business in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) is valued at approximately ₹27.50 crore, including ₹10.50 crore for the Nizam area.