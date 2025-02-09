Thandel Box Office collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film has been making ripples at the Box Office since its release. However, on Sunday, the film's first weekend, the Telugu romantic action thriller movie's earnings dipped slightly.

Thandel is estimated to earn ₹33.73 crore India net after its three day run at the Box Office, predicts industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel Box Office collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel earned ₹10.13 crore on Sunday (Day 3).

Thandel's Day 3 earnings is slightly less as compared to the Naga Chaitanya Telugu movie's earnings on Day 1 and Day 2, when the movie minted ₹11.5 crore, and ₹12.1 crore, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Thandel occupancy The slight dip in Thandel's earnings also reflected in the footfalls. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film witnessed 75.28 per cent occupancy for evening shows. Meanwhile, in morning, and evening, theatres were filled up to 43.71 per cent, and 67.79 in the afternoon.

Thandel worldwide collection Following back-to-back box office failures, Naga Chaitanya's Telugu romantic action thriller movie Thandel, which hit the big screens on February 7, proved to be a strong comeback for the Telugu actor.

Also Read | Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya movie gears up for box office success

Apart from earning staggering amounts domestically, the movie also minted ₹18.50 crore worldwide. Sacnilk also reported that the filmmakers believe the film will enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success.

Thandel reunited Naga Chaitanya with actress Sai Pallavi after the superhit Love Story, which was the only solo hit for the former after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thandel plot, crew Thandel tells the gripping story of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip. The action-drama delves into themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism.

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Chandu Mondeti, the Telugu-language film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts.