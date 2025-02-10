Thandel Box Office collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya movie’s dream run hits a snag, mints only THIS much

Thandel Box Office collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's ‘Thandel,’ directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has been making ripples at the Box Office since its opening day. However, the movie failed to keep up with the positive momentum on Monday, February 10.

Thandel's India net collection now stands at ₹39.24 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel Box Office collection Day 4 Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu film managed to mint only ₹2.89 crore on Monday (Day 4). This figure is nearly 80 per cent less as compared to Thandel's earnings on previous days.

Advertisement

According to data collated by Sacnilk, on Sunday(Day 3), Thandel collected ₹12.25. The movie minted ₹11.25 crore on its first Friday, and the film's positive momentum continued into the second day collecting ₹12.1 crore on Day 2, bringing a total of ₹35.85 crore to the table.

Thandel occupancy The staggering decrease in Thandel's Box Office collection on Day 4, also reflected in the footfall. Naga Chaitanya's comeback film had an overall occupancy of 24.56 per cent, shows data by Sacnilk.

Advertisement

On Day 4, Monday, cinema halls for Thandel were filled up to 26.56 per cent in the afternoon, while evening shows saw an occupancy of 27.12 per cent.

Thandel manages to remain steady Despite the dip in earnings, Thandel delivered the career-best opening for Naga Chaitanya. On the second day, the movie had an excellent hold with a drop of just around 10 per cent, which is normal for a Telugu title, states Sacnilk.

While Thandel is inspired by true events involving fishermen from Srikakulam, the film's positive reception has been largely attributed to the on-screen chemistry between lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, state reports. Devi Sri Prasad's music has also received praise for adding depth to the film.

Advertisement

Thandel plot Thandel's plot follows a fisherman named Raju, played by Naga Chaitanya, who rises to become the captain of a fishing vessel. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Raju's lover, Satya, who fondly calls him "bujji thalli."

Also Read | Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya movie gears up for box office success