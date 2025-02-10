Thandel Box Office collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya movie’s dream run hits a snag, mints only THIS much

  • Thandel Box Office collection Day 4: Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, minted the lowest on Day 4. 

Updated10 Feb 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Thandel Box Office collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya movie’s dream run hits a snag, mints only THIS much(X)

Thandel Box Office collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's ‘Thandel,’ directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has been making ripples at the Box Office since its opening day. However, the movie failed to keep up with the positive momentum on Monday, February 10.

Thandel's India net collection now stands at 39.24 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel Box Office collection Day 4

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu film managed to mint only 2.89 crore on Monday (Day 4). This figure is nearly 80 per cent less as compared to Thandel's earnings on previous days.

According to data collated by Sacnilk, on Sunday(Day 3), Thandel collected 12.25. The movie minted 11.25 crore on its first Friday, and the film's positive momentum continued into the second day collecting 12.1 crore on Day 2, bringing a total of 35.85 crore to the table.

Thandel occupancy

The staggering decrease in Thandel's Box Office collection on Day 4, also reflected in the footfall. Naga Chaitanya's comeback film had an overall occupancy of 24.56 per cent, shows data by Sacnilk.

On Day 4, Monday, cinema halls for Thandel were filled up to 26.56 per cent in the afternoon, while evening shows saw an occupancy of 27.12 per cent.

Thandel manages to remain steady

Despite the dip in earnings, Thandel delivered the career-best opening for Naga Chaitanya. On the second day, the movie had an excellent hold with a drop of just around 10 per cent, which is normal for a Telugu title, states Sacnilk.

While Thandel is inspired by true events involving fishermen from Srikakulam, the film's positive reception has been largely attributed to the on-screen chemistry between lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, state reports. Devi Sri Prasad's music has also received praise for adding depth to the film.

Thandel plot

Thandel's plot follows a fisherman named Raju, played by Naga Chaitanya, who rises to become the captain of a fishing vessel. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Raju's lover, Satya, who fondly calls him "bujji thalli."

The story takes a dramatic turn when they find themselves in Pakistani waters. While the performances of the lead actors have been lauded, some viewers have raised concerns about the film's storyline and pacing.

 

 

