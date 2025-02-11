Newly released Telugu movie Thandel saw a slight dip on Tuesday — earning an estimated ₹44.35 crore (net) since release. The romance drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi was inspired by real-life events. The story revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned ₹3.50 crore on Day 5. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings to Rs. 44.35 crore in the first two days.

Reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi The film, which reunites actor Naga Chaitanya with his "Prematheeram" and "Love Story" co-star Sai Pallavi, revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters — leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail. Thandel was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner.

The film also boasts a sound technical crew. The music was composed by by National Award-winning artiste Devi Sri Prasad with cinematography by Shamdat and editing by the National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project following their hit film Love Story.

The film garnered ₹11.5 core on the day of release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of ₹36.35 crore. However its momentum has faltered in the ensuing days — with earning of ₹4.5 crore on Monday.

What is the film about? “The fishermen unfortunately in one of the trips drift off into Pakistan waters and are caught by the coast guard and put into Pakistan jail for a year and a half. So, it is their journey throughout and how they come out of this situation. Through all these layers there is a beautiful love story. This is the journey of my character,” Naga Chaitanya told ANI.