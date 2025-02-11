Thandel Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer slows down, earns THIS amount

The film reunites actor Naga Chaitanya with his ‘Prematheeram’ and ‘Love Story’ co-star Sai Pallavi. It revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters — leading to his capture and imprisonment.

Livemint
Published11 Feb 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer slows down, earns THIS amount(Screengrab @YouTube trailer)

Newly released Telugu movie Thandel saw a slight dip on Tuesday — earning an estimated 44.35 crore (net) since release. The romance drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi was inspired by real-life events. The story revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned 3.50 crore on Day 5. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings to Rs. 44.35 crore in the first two days.

Advertisement

Reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi

The film, which reunites actor Naga Chaitanya with his "Prematheeram" and "Love Story" co-star Sai Pallavi, revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters — leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail. Thandel was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner.

Also Read | Thandel BO collection Day 4: Is Naga Chaitanya’s success over?

The film also boasts a sound technical crew. The music was composed by by National Award-winning artiste Devi Sri Prasad with cinematography by Shamdat and editing by the National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

Advertisement

Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project following their hit film Love Story.

Also Read | Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 5: Himesh starrer earns THIS amount

The film garnered 11.5 core on the day of release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of 36.35 crore. However its momentum has faltered in the ensuing days — with earning of 4.5 crore on Monday.

What is the film about?

“The fishermen unfortunately in one of the trips drift off into Pakistan waters and are caught by the coast guard and put into Pakistan jail for a year and a half. So, it is their journey throughout and how they come out of this situation. Through all these layers there is a beautiful love story. This is the journey of my character,” Naga Chaitanya told ANI.

Advertisement
Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi BO Day 6: Ajith’s film earns THIS much after disastrous Monday

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsThandel Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer slows down, earns THIS amount
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 11:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget