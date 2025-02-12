Thandel Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s movie maintains hold on Telugu audience, mints...

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer romance drama movie has continued to maintain a strong hold on its Telugu audience, while it witnessed a massive drop in numbers in its Hindi and Tamil versions.

The Telugu film, which hit the theatres on February 7, minted ₹3.33 crore at the box office on Tuesday, day 5 of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel's earnings fell massively (64.71%) on its first Monday, February 11, and further declined on Tuesday by another 26%.

According to the Sacnilk report, the ₹3.33 crore the movie earned on Tuesday was solely from its Telugu version.

This brings its domestic box office earnings to ₹44.18 crore in five days.

Thandel, which amassed ₹11.50 crore, also marks Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening. Previously, Love Story (2021) was the actor's biggest grosser, with a gross of around 10.50 crores on its first day.

Reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Thandel is Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project. It reunited Naga Chaitanya with his “Prematheeram” co-star, Sai Pallavi, after four years, following the superhit movie Love Story.

Thandel: Plot It revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters — leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail. Thandel was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner.

The film also boasts a sound technical crew. The music was composed by National Award-winning artiste Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Shamdat and editing by the National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

What is the film about? In a recent interview with news agency ANI, Naga Chaitanya talked about the plot of Thandel, which revolves around fishermen drifting off into Pakistan waters who are caught by the coast guard and jailed in Pakistan for a year and a half.

