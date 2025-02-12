Newly released Telugu movie Thandel continued to see a decline on Wednesday — earning an estimated ₹46.29 crore (net) since release. The romance drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi earned ₹1.84 crore on Day 6. The story was inspired by real-life events and revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned ₹1.84 crore on Day 6. This brings the overall domestic box office earnings to Rs. 46.29 crore in the six two days.

The film garnered ₹11.5 core on the day of release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of ₹36.35 crore. However its momentum has faltered in the ensuing days — with earning of ₹4.5 crore on Monday, followed by ₹3.6 crore on Tuesday.

Reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi The film reunites actor Naga Chaitanya with his "Prematheeram" and "Love Story" co-star Sai Pallavi. Thandel was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner.

The film also boasts a sound technical crew. The music was composed by by National Award-winning artiste Devi Sri Prasad with cinematography by Shamdat and editing by the National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

What is the film about? According to Naga Chaitanya, the film revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters. This in turn led led to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail.

“The fishermen unfortunately in one of the trips drift off into Pakistan waters and are caught by the coast guard and put into Pakistan jail for a year and a half. So, it is their journey throughout and how they come out of this situation. Through all these layers there is a beautiful love story. This is the journey of my character,” Naga Chaitanya told ANI.

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith starrer film mints THIS amount