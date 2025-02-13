Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya’s comeback movie’s earnings decline sharply after a strong start

  Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has seen a decline in box office earnings after a strong opening

Updated13 Feb 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya's comeback movie's earnings decline sharply after a strong start

Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya made a comeback with the romantic action thriller Thandel. However, after a bumper opening, Thandel movie's earnings have now declined.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film minted 47.9 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel Box Office collection Day 7

Thandel movie's earnings had already started to decline after the movie's first weekend. On Day 7, Thursday, the Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer film's earnings declined further. The movie managed to mint only 75 lakhs, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Thandel movie's Day 7 Box Office collection is significantly lower when compared to the previous day's earnings. On Day 6, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial collected 2.6 crore net, which was again a 27.78 per cent drop when compared with Day 5's earnings.

The high octane romantic action thriller opened to a strong 11.5 crore net on February 7, but its momentum slowed after the first weekend. On Tuesday, Day 5, Thandel saw a 20 per cent drop in domestic collections, earning 3.6 crore net.

Although Thandel is available in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions, Telugu screenings are driving the most sales.

Thandel occupancy

Thandel movie's massive drop in earnings also reflected in the footfall. As per Sacnilk, cinema halls for Thandel's screening recorded only 15.16 per cent occupancy on Day 7. Morning shows had an occupancy of 14.23 per cent, while afternoon shows had an occupancy of 16.09 per cent.

Thandel worldwide collection

Although the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film saw a dip in domestic earnings, the film's worldwide collections stood at 65.55 crore.

Will Thandel cross the 50 crore mark?

As of Day 7, Thandel's India net earnings stand at 47.9 crore. With just a few crores remaining to hit the 50 crore milestone, Thandel is expected to achieve this feat within the next few days. The film's gripping storyline, action-packed sequences, and the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have struck a chord with the audience, stated reports.

The upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can reach the 50 crore mark.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 07:05 PM IST
