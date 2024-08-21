Thane news: Four injured after two SUVs crash, one driver turns around to ram into other car a second time | Watch

Thane news: A clash between two SUVs on August 20 in the district injured at least four people. The incident was reportedly driven by enmity between groups, and is under investigation by Ambernath police.

Published21 Aug 2024, 01:45 PM IST
A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. It shows a black SUV seemingly ram into a white SUV twice, injuring four people
A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. It shows a black SUV seemingly ram into a white SUV twice, injuring four people(Screengrab from video by X user Gopinath Vijayaraman (@gopinathvijay91) )

At least four people seemed to have sustained injuries after two SUVs driven by clashing groups crashed into one another on the Badlapur-Ambernath road in Thane district on August 20 evening, PTI reported.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. It shows a black SUV seemingly ram into a white SUV from behind before driving ahead, turning around, driving in the opposite direction on the road and ramming again into the front of the white SUV.

No case has been registered yet in the incident, the report added, citing an official with the Ambernath police.

The incident was said to be a result of enmity between two groups.

Video Posted on Social Media Platforms

On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), user Gopinath Vijayaraman (@gopinathvijay91) posted the video, writing, “Caught on Cam: SUV Driver rams into another car with child inside, takes U-turn to Hit again. The incident reportedly occurred in the Ambernath area of Thane district in Maharashtra. As per the video shared, a black Tata Harrier SUV was seen ramming the white Toyota Fortuner on a busy road. The child and the woman can be seen sitting in the backseat of the Fortuner and screaming as the black Harrier hit their car from behind. The SUV then took a U-turn and rammed the fortune again from the front.”

“Two people and a bike rider, standing on the road, were also hit by the Harrier and dragged for several metres,” he claimed.

Livemint could not independently verify the video, the claims of a child in the car, and which bystanders were injured. Please be alerted of extreme violence in the video below before choosing to watch it.

Attack in Mumbai: Group of 5 attacks two priests

Last week on August 17, a group of five individuals attacked two priests in Mumbai, as per an ANI report. The priests sustained minor injuries, and two people have been arrested for the attack, Mumbai Police told the agency.

"Last night in Mumbai, five people attacked two priests returning from worship, with sticks and knives. The priest suffered minor injuries in this attack. Police reached the spot as soon as information was received, but by then, the accused had fled. We have detained two people in connection with this attack and started searching for the rest. We are investigating the reason behind the attack," Mumbai Police stated.

Further investigation is underway to find the reason behind the attack and apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

First Published:21 Aug 2024, 01:45 PM IST
