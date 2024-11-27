’Thank God I found him’: Indian vlogger shares experience with Pakistani student in Iran | Watch video

An Indian vlogger in Iran faced challenges with his SIM card and VPN. A Pakistani student, Hussain, assisted him, offering a place to rest and helping him acquire a working SIM card. The vlogger praised Iranian hospitality in his viral video, which gathered over 30,000 views.

Published27 Nov 2024, 07:24 PM IST
An Indian travel vlogger who recently visited Iran for the first time shared his experience in the Gulf nation on his channel.

In his video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, the vlogger described his encounter with a Pakistani student named Hussain and how Hussain helped him navigate initial challenges in Iran.

He introduced Hussain at the beginning of his video titled ‘First Day in Iran: Never Expected This.’

“I met him here. His name is Hussain, and he’s from Pakistan,” the vlogger said.

“Hussain is explaining to me about the locals in Iran, virtual private networks (VPNs), and other essentials I need here. Thank God I found him."

WATCH VIDEO

During his stay in Iran, the vlogger claimed he was facing difficulties with his SIM card and VPN (virtual private network).

The Pakistani student not only offered to help the Indian vlogger but also invited him to rest at his home in Tehran. “Friends! I have no SIM card or VPN as of now. Hussain is taking me to his place and offered me to rest for a while and then decide on the itinerary,” the vlogger shared. “He advised me to get a SIM card and book a hostel but first ensured I had a place to relax.”

Hussain helped the vlogger in getting a working SIM card.

In the video, the vlogger also spoke highly of Iranian hospitality, which began at the airport.

The vlogger also spoke of another man he had met at the airport.

This man took the Indians to explore Iranian cuisine. The person also invited the vlogger to his home where he introduced him to his family members.

The video garnered more than 30,000 views on YouTube. It also attracted several reactions from social media users hailing Iranian hospitality.

For first-time travellers to Iran, the vlogger advised: “Visit an electronics shop to have them set up a VPN on your phone.”

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Trends
'Thank God I found him': Indian vlogger shares experience with Pakistani student in Iran | Watch video

      Popular in News

