'Thanks to Modi ji’: American man in Bengaluru introduces girlfriend in viral post days after getting 5-year India visa

An American entrepreneur has gone viral on social media after posting about his five-year Indian visa — and introducing his partner soon after.

Tony Klor, who works in the blockchain and AI space, shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) kissing his girlfriend with the caption: “How it started – How it’s going. Only possible thanks to Modi ji.”

The post quickly attracted reactions from X users, with many responding with humour and lighthearted comments.

“Congrats Tonyy, I think you love Modiji more than half of Indians,” one user wrote. Another quipped, “When immigration plays wingman.” A third added, “This is so wholesome.”

“India says welcome home bhai,” the fourth user commented.

"Modiji, we request you to launch "sabko ek partner dilao yojana" under vikasit bharat," the fifth user joked.

Klor’s post followed an earlier announcement celebrating his long-term visa. In that update, he contrasted India’s welcoming approach to tech entrepreneurs with the United States' restrictive immigration policies.

“It’s official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I’ve just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa,” he wrote.

Sharing a picture of his visa, he added: “Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says Welcome home, bhai.”

Visa details According to the image posted online, Klor’s B-1 visa was issued on 23 September 2025 and will remain valid until 22 September 2030. Each stay, however, is capped at 180 days at a time.

What is a B-1 visa? According to the Indian embassy, the B-1 category is meant for business-related visits. It allows foreigners to set up or explore ventures in India, engage in business negotiations, or buy and sell industrial, commercial, or consumer goods.