Thanksgiving 2024: From ‘Rocky’ to ‘Spider-Man’ to Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Gold Rush’ – 20 movies for an epic holiday

Thanksgiving is more than just turkey and gratitude—it's the perfect occasion for movie marathons! From comedy classics to heartfelt dramas, discover 20 films that capture the spirit of the holiday. Get ready to binge-watch these iconic flicks with family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend!

Updated27 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Thanksgiving is a time to carve turkey, share gratitude, and, of course, binge-watch iconic films. While Christmas movies often hog the sentimental spotlight, Thanksgiving movies bring their own charm, blending humour, drama, and family chaos
Thanksgiving is a time to carve turkey, share gratitude, and, of course, binge-watch iconic films. While Christmas movies often hog the sentimental spotlight, Thanksgiving movies bring their own charm, blending humour, drama, and family chaos

Thanksgiving is a time to carve turkey, share gratitude, and, of course, binge-watch iconic films. While Christmas movies often hog the sentimental spotlight, Thanksgiving movies bring their own charm, blending humour, drama, and family chaos. From timeless classics to offbeat cult favourites, here’s a guide to the best Thanksgiving movies for your holiday weekend.

Classic Laughs and Heartwarming Tales

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

This hilarious holiday staple stars Steve Martin and John Candy as mismatched travellers navigating every conceivable travel disaster on their way home for Thanksgiving. With laugh-out-loud moments and genuine heart, it’s a must-watch for families.

The Gold Rush (1925)

Charlie Chaplin’s silent comedy masterpiece is a delightful blend of slapstick, emotion, and social commentary. Watch the Little Tramp tackle the Klondike Gold Rush while finding love in unexpected places.

Addams Family Values (1993)

Who says Thanksgiving can’t be darkly funny? Watch Wednesday Addams take revenge in a Thanksgiving-themed play at Camp Chippewa. It’s deliciously wicked and unforgettable.

Thanksgiving Films with a Twist

Krisha (2015)

This indie gem dives deep into family dysfunction. Krisha reunites with her estranged family during Thanksgiving, only for old tensions to boil over. A raw, emotionally charged film for those who appreciate unconventional storytelling.

The Ice Storm (1997)

Set during Thanksgiving in 1973, this film follows two Connecticut families grappling with the social and sexual revolutions of the era. Sigourney Weaver and Tobey Maguire deliver stellar performances in this haunting drama.

Black Friday (2021)

For those who love mixing horror with the holidays, Black Friday is a bloody delight. Toy store employees fight off parasitic Black Friday shoppers, making your worst retail nightmares look tame.

Animated Adventures and Feel-Good Flicks

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Wes Anderson’s stop-motion masterpiece oozes autumnal charm and Thanksgiving vibes. Featuring George Clooney and Meryl Streep, it’s perfect for kids and adults alike.

Garfield’s Thanksgiving (1989)

The lasagne-loving cat battles a Thanksgiving diet in this nostalgic animated special. Perfect for families looking for light-hearted fun.

Romantic Thanksgiving Gems

Sweet November (2001)

This romantic drama starring Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves is infused with tender moments perfect for a cosy Thanksgiving night.

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Jennifer Aniston shines in this unconventional love story, complete with Thanksgiving warmth.

Unforgettable Thanksgiving Moments in Non-Holiday Movies

Spider-Man (2002)

Peter Parker’s awkward Thanksgiving dinner with the Osborn family remains an iconic scene, blending humour and tension in Sam Raimi’s superhero classic.

Rocky (1976)

Sylvester Stallone’s boxing drama features a heartfelt Thanksgiving moment between Rocky and Adrian. A touching film for sports and drama enthusiasts.

For the Cult Classic Fans

Dutch (1991)

A road trip comedy that brings unexpected warmth. Follow Dutch as he tries to bond with his girlfriend’s snobby son on their way to Thanksgiving dinner.

The Wiz (1978)

This vibrant reimagining of The Wizard of Oz offers a feast of music, colour, and magic, perfect for the whole family.

Thanksgiving Meets Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

While primarily a Christmas movie, it begins with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Edmund Gwenn’s Kris Kringle is the perfect dose of holiday magic.

Holiday Inn (1942)

This film covers all the holidays but delivers Thanksgiving charm through its classic Irving Berlin soundtrack and timeless story.

Thanksgiving 2024: Theatre Watchlist

If you’re planning to head to cinemas this Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2. Whether at home or in theatres, there’s something for everyone to be thankful for this holiday season.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
