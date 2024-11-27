Thanksgiving 2024: Top 8 places in Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate the festival with friends and family

  • In Mumbai and Delhi, various restaurants offer special Thanksgiving dinners and brunches featuring turkey and festive dishes for families and friends. 

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Thanksgiving is rooted in a Native American tradition that celebrates not just the autumn harvest but also the idea of giving without expecting something in return.
Thanksgiving is rooted in a Native American tradition that celebrates not just the autumn harvest but also the idea of giving without expecting something in return.

Thanksgiving is a time to carve turkey, share gratitude among friends and family. On the fourth Thursday of November each year, people in the United States celebrate Thanksgiving. This year it will be observed on 28 November. It is a day of national holiday to honor the early settlers and Native Americans who came together to have a historic harvest feast. It is a time to gather with loved ones, and what better way to celebrate it than indulging in special Thanksgiving menus in the city.

Also Read | From Rocky to Spider-Man – 20 must-see movies to celebrate Thanksgiving 2024

Here's how to celebrate the festival in Mumbai and Delhi

1. Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Elina Vara in Delhi NCR: This restaurant in Chattarpur Farms has been running their special Turkey & Duck Festival since November 7 and it will continue till November 28. Join them as they savor farm-fresh flavors, crafted with care for you. You can also reserve a table on BookMyshow.

2. The Oberoi - Delhi: Celebrate this Thanksgiving at The Oberoi, New Delhi, with a delectable brunch at 360°. Enjoy a variety of carved turkey and classic festive dishes, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. 

Also Read | Meghan speaks about ’separation’ with Harry after he misses Thanksgiving event

3. MKT The Chanakya - Delhi: MKT The Chanakya is offering a unique twist with confit duck leg paired with a tangy pomegranate juice. Venue:

4. Cafe Delhi Heights - Gather with your friends and family to create a lasting memories over a festive feast filled with flavors to be grateful for. 

 

5. Hyatt Centric Juhu -Mumbai: The restaurant is celebrating Thanksgiving at the Sesame restautrant. Bookings for the same are also available on Bookmyshow.

Also Read | Biden pardons Turkeys Peach and Blossom in Thanksgiving tradition at White House

6. The Park, Navi Mumbai: The Park is offering a curated buffet at 1599 with live carving stations of holiday delights.

7. Radison Blu Mumbai airport: Radison Blu at the Mumbai airport is offering lavish festive feast to celebrate the joyful thanksgiving celebration.

8. SAZ American Brasserie in Lower Parel and BKC: SAZ Chefs have curated a Thanksgiving special menu, featuring the innovative Smoked Duck Carpaccio, topped with green apple, fennel rémoulade, walnuts, and honey ponzu.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsThanksgiving 2024: Top 8 places in Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate the festival with friends and family

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    525.30
    03:10 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    87.55 (20%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    306.75
    03:09 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    8.95 (3.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.80
    03:09 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.8 (1.31%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,197.00
    03:10 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    68.2 (6.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    213.05
    02:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.5 (-0.23%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    543.90
    02:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -2.35 (-0.43%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,188.50
    02:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.85 (-0.74%)

    Wipro share price

    583.90
    02:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-0.87%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,633.05
    02:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -72.65 (-4.26%)

    EPL share price

    265.05
    02:53 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.14%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    31.76
    02:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.91 (-2.79%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    510.30
    02:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -13.4 (-2.56%)
    More from Top Losers

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.28
    02:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    0.75 (9.96%)

    Engineers India share price

    200.80
    02:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    16.8 (9.13%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,808.70
    02:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    208.8 (8.03%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    474.00
    02:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    34.25 (7.79%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.