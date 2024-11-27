Thanksgiving is a time to carve turkey, share gratitude among friends and family. On the fourth Thursday of November each year, people in the United States celebrate Thanksgiving. This year it will be observed on 28 November. It is a day of national holiday to honor the early settlers and Native Americans who came together to have a historic harvest feast. It is a time to gather with loved ones, and what better way to celebrate it than indulging in special Thanksgiving menus in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to celebrate the festival in Mumbai and Delhi 1. Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Elina Vara in Delhi NCR: This restaurant in Chattarpur Farms has been running their special Turkey & Duck Festival since November 7 and it will continue till November 28. Join them as they savor farm-fresh flavors, crafted with care for you. You can also reserve a table on BookMyshow.

2. The Oberoi - Delhi: Celebrate this Thanksgiving at The Oberoi, New Delhi, with a delectable brunch at 360°. Enjoy a variety of carved turkey and classic festive dishes, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. MKT The Chanakya - Delhi: MKT The Chanakya is offering a unique twist with confit duck leg paired with a tangy pomegranate juice. Venue:

4. Cafe Delhi Heights - Gather with your friends and family to create a lasting memories over a festive feast filled with flavors to be grateful for.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Hyatt Centric Juhu -Mumbai: The restaurant is celebrating Thanksgiving at the Sesame restautrant. Bookings for the same are also available on Bookmyshow.

6. The Park, Navi Mumbai: The Park is offering a curated buffet at ₹1599 with live carving stations of holiday delights.

7. Radison Blu Mumbai airport: Radison Blu at the Mumbai airport is offering lavish festive feast to celebrate the joyful thanksgiving celebration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}