Thanksgiving Day 2024: Here’s why people in US cook turkey on Thanksgiving

Celebrated on November 28 this year, Thanksgiving has roots in a 17th-century feast between Pilgrims and Native Americans. Now focused on family, gratitude, and traditional meals like turkey, it signifies the holiday season, encouraging charitable actions and community involvement.

Published27 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Thanksgiving, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year.
Thanksgiving, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year.

This year, the holiday would be celebrated on November 28.

Originated in the early 17th century, Thanksgiving essentially was a feast shared by English Pilgrims and Native Americans to give thanks for a bountiful harvest.

Over time, it has evolved into a day focused on family, gratitude, and feasting. The holiday includes traditions like preparing a large meal, watching parades, and spending time with loved ones.

Thanksgiving also marks the start of the holiday season, with festive gatherings, charitable events, and a spirit of giving back to the community.

Charitable acts are common, as people volunteer at food drives and soup kitchens to ensure the less fortunate can also celebrate. Communities host "Turkey Trots," fun runs promoting health and camaraderie.

Families gather to prepare and share this hearty feast, often pausing to express gratitude for blessings.

Football is another beloved tradition. NFL games on Thanksgiving Day are a staple, with families cheering for their favourite teams while enjoying post-meal relaxation.

In the United States, a central activity at this holiday is the Thanksgiving meal. It features iconic dishes such as roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Here's why people cook turkey on Thanksgiving in US

The tradition of cooking turkey on Thanksgiving in the US can be traced to several historical factors. While turkey wasn’t the primary dish at the first Thanksgiving in 1621, it gained popularity in later years for its size and availability, making it ideal for feeding large gatherings.

Wild turkeys were abundant in North America, and by the 19th century, turkey farming became common. The bird symbolised the harvest and was associated with the American landscape.

Over time, turkey became the quintessential dish for Thanksgiving, representing both the nation's agricultural roots and a sense of abundance and tradition.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
