Thar, Fortuner owners take public road-safety oath; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Daman move ‘commendable’

A video showing Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner owners taking a road-safety oath in Daman has caught attention on social media.

The footage shows SUV owners gathered for what appears to be a road-safety awareness initiative led by local authorities. The campaign has also drawn a response from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who shared the video and praised the approach taken by the Daman Collector.

What happened in Daman? The video shows Thar and Fortuner owners participating in a public pledge centred on responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules.

The initiative takes a different approach to road safety by involving vehicle owners in a public commitment to responsible behaviour, alongside conventional enforcement measures such as fines and challans.

The video has since circulated across social media, drawing attention from automotive enthusiasts and other users.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared the video on social media and welcomed the initiative.

She said: "I think India needs this kind of 'schooling' more than another driving lesson! Commendable move by the Daman Collector. Making Thar and Fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely, sometimes a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs!"

Her remarks have added to the discussion around the road-safety campaign and its unconventional public-pledge format.

Why Thar and Fortuner owners? The Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner are among India's recognisable SUVs and have a significant presence on Indian roads.

Both models also frequently feature in social media content because of their popularity among SUV enthusiasts. Videos showing reckless driving, dangerous stunts or traffic violations involving SUVs can attract considerable attention online.

That does not mean such behaviour is representative of Thar or Fortuner owners generally. The Daman initiative, however, has specifically brought owners of the two SUVs into a public road-safety exercise.

A public pledge for safer driving The Daman initiative puts a visible emphasis on drivers making a public commitment to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly.

Rather than presenting the exercise as a substitute for enforcement, the public oath adds a different dimension to road-safety messaging by directly involving vehicle owners.