The American dream in limbo? What Indian tech veteran’s warning on Visa delays ,immigration mean for aspiring students

  • Suren, a tech industry veteran with over 20 years of experience and a vocal critic of US immigration policies, took to social media platform X to share his concerns.

Published10 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM IST
As college application season approaches, a prominent Indian-American software developer is cautioning students against pursuing higher education in the United States. The warning comes in stark contrast to recent efforts by US officials to attract Indian students to American universities, as per a Hindustan Times report.

In response to US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's promotion of EducationUSA Fairs, Suren wrote: “Please don't come to #USA. These are lies. Don't believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade. Your dreams will be shattered. There is no future after your education is over. Your entire career will be chasing #H1B visas. Green cards for Indian born has a wait time of ~100 years #greencardbacklog.”

Suren's message challenges the long-held belief that studying in the US is a pathway to success and prosperity. He highlights the difficulties faced by international students after graduation, particularly the challenges of securing work visas and navigating the complex US immigration system.

The post has sparked a debate among Indian immigrants, with many echoing Suren's sentiments. One user, Satya, commented:

"I agree! I am based in the United States and moved from India 21 years ago. Those times were different. Now, it's India's time next 2 decades and smart people will succeed here than USA. GC (green card) wait in USA is miserable! Not worth it unless you just go there for the above mentioned factors. Immigration is a big pain point now more than ever especially for 'legal immigrants'."

The conversation also extended to other popular destinations for Indian students. Another user advised Indians against moving to Canada, citing high costs of living and employment challenges, “And don't come to Canada either. You will get a citizenship. But now it's totally unaffordable and lots of people without jobs and we all know the law and order situation.”

At the heart of the issue is the Green Card backlog, which disproportionately affects Indian nationals due to per-country caps on permanent residency visas. This system has created wait times that can span decades, leaving many skilled professionals in a state of uncertainty despite years of living and working in the US.

